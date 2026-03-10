2027 Chrysler Pacifica: Here’s What’s New

A few days ago, Stellantis shared some first images of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica. Now, the revised minivan has been fully revealed.

At the same time, the manufacturer announced that it has opened the order books.

"Chrysler created the minivan 43 years ago, and we fully intend to continue dominating the segment we invented," said Matt McAlear, CEO of Chrysler. "For the 2027 model-year, the Pacifica builds on the innovation and comfort our customers expect, with a refreshed exterior design, new safety and convenience features, and smarter technologies."

2027 Chrysler Pacifica – What's new?

The new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica arrives with a slightly revamped look. The Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims see their headlights, fascia, and grille redesigned. The presence of a new Chrysler logo is also notable.

The exterior colour palette has been revised, as has the selection of wheels.

Chrysler Pacifica 2027 | Photo: Chrysler

Powertrain of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica

The press release issued by Stellantis made no mention of the powertrain. However, Bradley Horn, Director of Product Communications for Stellantis Canada, confirms that the Pacifica continues to be powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine for 2027. This engine produces 287 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque.

A slightly enhanced interior

Chrysler chose not to share any images of the interior today. But we do know this: Unsurprisingly, the Pacifica retains the Stow ‘n Go seats to remain practical and versatile. It’s available in configurations that can accommodate seven or eight occupants.

In the case of the Pinnacle version, Agave Blue leather is added to the existing offering. The interior also gets a slightly reworked finish.

In terms of safety, the 2027 Pacifica receives the following new features: a blind-spot display activated by the turn signal and camera activation based on the ParkSense system.

A Grand Caravan only for Canada

Exclusively for Canada, Stellantis is retaining the Chrysler Grand Caravan for 2027. Note that it does not benefit from the new updates. It exists to provide a more affordable option for local families. It should be noted that Chrysler's more affordable minivan in the United States, the Voyager, has just been discontinued there.

The manufacturer expects the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan to arrive at Canadian dealerships as early as this summer.

Finally, as a reminder, the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan are the only minivans assembled in Canada. Specifically, they’re manufactured at the Windsor plant in Ontario.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica – Canadian pricing

Stellantis Canada has not yet announced pricing for the 2027 model. However, we know that the new base version of the Pacifica in the United States, which essentially replaces the defunct Voyager, will cost $41,495 USD south of the border (the model that might most closely correspond to the base Pacifica in Canada, the Pacifica Select, will cost $44,595 USD).