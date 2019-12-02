Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chrysler Pacifica Could Get AWD for 2021

The 2021 model-year should bring significant changes to the Pacifica minivan from the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group. These won’t amount to a complete overhaul of the model, but it will involve a major update. There will certainly be visual esthetics made, but the most important change will be the addition of all-wheel drive.

This comes from the Mopar Insiders website, which reported that FCA asked its designers to take inspiration for the makeover from the third generation of the Town and Country model, launched in 1996, as well as from the Chrysler 300. It’s a safe bet the 2021 Pacifica will look noticeably different than the model it replaces.

1996 Chrysler Town and Country
Photo: Chrysler
1996 Chrysler Town and Country

The same changes will presumably apply to the Voyager model, which was added to the lineup in 2019 as a stripped-down, more-affordable alternative to the Pacifica. With the Grand Caravan disappearing in 2020, the company will want to have a wholly fresh base model to offer its clientele.

The most intriguing possibility involves the possibility that FCA will deliver to the market a four-wheel-drive competitor for Toyota’s Sienna, currently the only minivan on the market to come with AWD as an option. To do this, the company would borrow Jeep’s plug-in hybrid technology; eAWD integrates an electric motor on the rear axle, which allows for gaining all-wheel drive without a direct connection between the front and rear wheels.

With this kid of system, FCA will be able to continue offering the Stow n Go seating configuration that is a major selling point for its products. Most likely, the setup will also allow drivers to use the Pacifica as an electric front-wheel-drive vehicle over short distances.

No technical details regarding the system are known as of yet. That will most likely change as this coming spring, when the new Pacifica could get unveiled either at the Chicago auto show in February, or the New York show in April.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

You May Also Like

FCA Likely Planning All-Wheel-Drive Chrysler Pacifica

FCA Likely Planning All-Wheel-Drive Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler looks like it is set to add all-wheel drive as an option on its Pacifica minivan, probably sooner rather than later. This is still just rumour and t...

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Road-Tripping the Light Fantastic

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Road-Tripping the Light Fa...

We take the family on a road trip in an all-dressed, fully-stocked 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, equipped like few others for the job at hand. For a handy, comfy p...

FCA Keeping Third Shift at Windsor Plant Until End of 2019

FCA Keeping Third Shift at Windsor Plant Until End of 2019

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) this week told the Unifor workers’ union that it is keeping the third shift active at its Windsor, Ontario plant at least thr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia Sorento 2020
Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions
Article
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
Article
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 Review: A More Seriou...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT C...
Video
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 