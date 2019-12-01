2020 Chrysler Pacifica: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know about the versatile 2020 Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

No sooner was the Pacifica parked in my driveway, I undertook to do something I hadn’t done with a minivan for many, many moons – since the time, in fact, when I annually packed wife, children and gear (more or less in that order) into ours for a road trip to one of Maine’s lovely beaches. What was it I did? I started playing with the seat configurations of the versatile Chrysler to figure out just how many permutations were possible. And so it was that I came up with 10 things you really want to know about the 2020 Pacifica!

# 1 The ultimate test

After all, the minivan’s versatility is its single most salient grace, the number-one reason buyers in the segment are ready to forego status and excitement to get a trusty family transporter. They are not drawn there by the engine, definitely not by the snazzy looks, and well maybe a little bit for the fuel economy. What matters is how well it accommodates the loved ones.

I attacked each of the Pacifica’s seats like it was a Rubik’s Cube. To make things more interesting, I forbade myself from consulting the owner’s manual. After all, it shouldn’t take a Mensa-level IQ to figure out how to modify the seating configuration of a vehicle.

Right?