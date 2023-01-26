Chrysler Recalls 67,000 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Minivans

• Chrysler is recalling some 67,000 Pacifica plug-in hybrids.

• A problem that could cause a short circuit could lead the engine to shut down unexpectedly.

• In Canada, 7,333 units are affected by this campaign.

Chrysler is issuing a recall for just over 67,000 Pacifica plug-in hybrid vans from the 2017 to 2023 model years. The problem is that the gasoline engine could suddenly stall while the vehicle is in motion. Obviously, that represents a significant accident risk.

The issue has to do with an internal wiring connector inside the transmission, which could short out. That could in turn lead to the unexpected engine shutdown. Chrysler told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is aware of 307 warranty claims or customer complaints related to the problem, but that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries.

The company will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealership to have the power converter module (PIM) and, if necessary, the instrument cluster software updated. A Chrysler spokesperson told Consumer Reports that if a short occurs under these circumstances, the connector itself is not affected. The software update is not yet available.

In Canada, 7,333 vehicles are affected by the recall campaign.