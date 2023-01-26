Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chrysler Recalls 67,000 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Minivans

In Canada, 7,333 vehicles are affected by the recall, issued to fix a short-circuit problem Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Chrysler is recalling some 67,000 Pacifica plug-in hybrids.

•    A problem that could cause a short circuit could lead the engine to shut down unexpectedly.

•    In Canada, 7,333 units are affected by this campaign.

Chrysler is issuing a recall for just over 67,000 Pacifica plug-in hybrid vans from the 2017 to 2023 model years. The problem is that the gasoline engine could suddenly stall while the vehicle is in motion. Obviously, that represents a significant accident risk.

The issue has to do with an internal wiring connector inside the transmission, which could short out. That could in turn lead to the unexpected engine shutdown. Chrysler told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is aware of 307 warranty claims or customer complaints related to the problem, but that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries.

The company will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealership to have the power converter module (PIM) and, if necessary, the instrument cluster software updated. A Chrysler spokesperson told Consumer Reports that if a short occurs under these circumstances, the connector itself is not affected. The software update is not yet available.

In Canada, 7,333 vehicles are affected by the recall campaign.

Browse cars for sale available near you

You May Also Like

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Auto123 presents the 10 “cleanest” vehicles in Canada in 2021, according to the handy EnerGuide. Here are the new vehicle models that aren’t all-electric and...

Honda Accord, Chrysler Pacifica Named 2018 Canadian Vehicles of the Year

Honda Accord, Chrysler Pacifica Named 2018 Canadian Vehic...

This morning the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) crowned the Canadian vehicles of the year during a special presentation at the Canadian ...

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Our Road Trip to Maine

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Our Road Trip to Maine

The Hybrid version of FCA’s new Pacifica minivan handled Maine roads with gusto and proved a comfortable and quiet travel companion, getting high marks for s...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Forza Motorsport
Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Article
Akio Toyoda, Koji Sato and Takeshi Uchiyamada
Akio Toyoda Leaving as President/CEO: A Move ...
Article
2024 Honda Civic hybride
2024 Honda Civic Hybrid: Return Confirmed, Mo...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in a Car Wash
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 