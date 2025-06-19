• Mercedes-Benz is the latest carmaker to change tack and prolong the use of gas engines.

Just days ago Audi announced its intention to offer its gas engines for longer than initially planned. Today, it's Mercedes-Benz's turn to make a similar announcement. Brand CEO Ola Källenius acknowledged the need for the German carmaker to make a “course correction” and keep internal combustion engines for longer than previously planned.

Mercedes-Benz announced a few years back its goal to be all-electric by 2030, recall.

Källenius told German outlet Auto Motor und Sport that “electrified high-tech combustion engines will run longer than we originally expected.” No timeline was given for when the brand's full electric transition would occur, but it's understood that, like Audi and other automakers, they will align more closely with market demand. Said Källenius, “In the current situation, I think the most rational approach is for an established manufacturer to do both and not neglect either technology.”

EV sales rising nonetheless

It's important not to draw false conclusions from this slew of announcements. They do not mean carmakers are turning their back on electrification; rather, they are adjusting to growth in demand that is slower than projected.

To that point, according to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales grew by 25 percent in 2024 worldwide, with some 17 million units sold. Including plug-in hybrid models, it's estimated that this number could reach 22 million units this year. China is expected to account for two-thirds of these sales.

The need to remain profitable

To finance their electric transition, manufacturers need to generate profits. But if a carmaker ends up with an entirely electrified lineup and sales don't meet anticipated rates, profits won't materialize, which could put its financial situation at risk.

It's also important to consider that even if a manufacturer announces it will offer its gas models for longer, it doesn't necessarily mean they will be available everywhere. Some countries remain on course to fully ban the sale of new gas-engine models starting in 2035.

In short, the global automotive landscape will be unpredictable and complex over the next 10 years. And also interesting.