Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) and Lexus premiered three models that are directly in line with their most iconic vehicles, the Toyota 2000GT and the Lexus LFA. The new GR GT, GR GT3 and Lexus LFA concept are the result of development guided by Akio Toyoda—alias Morizo, master driver and chairman of the board of Toyota Motor Corporation. His wish, to pass on the art and the "secret recipe" of car manufacturing to the next generations.

A philosophy inherited from “Shikinen Sengu”

In the Shinto tradition, the Shikinen Sengu requires the periodic reconstruction of a sanctuary and all the sacred elements that accompany it. For Toyota, this ritual symbolizes the transmission of expertise to the next generation. The three unveiled cars embody this approach: preserving fundamental skills while integrating the technologies of tomorrow.

These models were developed together according to three common pillars:

• Ultra-low centre of gravity,

• Reduced weight and high rigidity,

• Optimized aerodynamics.

GR GT: Toyota's new sporting showcase

The GR GT is intended to be the new sports icon of Toyota Gazoo Racing. Developed with the involvement of professional drivers, amateurs and master driver Morizo, it was refined according to the in-house principle: improve, push to the limit, repair, repeat. It features a front-engine/rear-wheel-drive architecture and Toyota's first all-aluminum structure, designed to provide an optimal weight-to-rigidity ratio.

Under the hood, an entirely new 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with a dry sump is paired with a rear transaxle featuring an 8-speed automatic transmission. We also find a unique integrated electric motor and a mechanical limited-slip differential with a carbon-fibre torque tube. The goal is to offer a high-performance car that is always controllable, regardless of the driver's skill level.

It’s expected the model will be ready for customers in 2027 or 2028.

GR GT3: a race car designed to win

Based on the GR GT, the GR GT3 directly targets international GT3 series. Toyota wanted a competitive, durable, and intuitive car that could be driven by both professionals and serious amateurs. The frame is an aluminum spaceframe with a double wishbone, low-geometry suspension, powered by the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 derived from the GR GT.

TGR also plans a customer team support program, a sign that this car is designed to quickly make its mark on the global stage.

The GR GT3 is expected to make its competitive debut in international GT3 series in the 2026 season.

Lexus LFA Concept: A future high-performance BEV

The Lexus LFA concept is part of the spiritual continuity of the cult hypercar. Conceived as a truly sporty battery-electric vehicle (BEV), it relies on a rare combination: pure performance, expressive design and advanced technologies.

Lexus intends to demonstrate that a BEV can offer sensations worthy of the best sports cars. The development was carried out hand-in-hand with Morizo and test drivers to ensure that the intention behind every element is oriented towards driving pleasure.

Speculation is that the LFA will make it to a production version phase anywhere between 2027 and 2029; obviously, we’re a lot vaguer at Toyota HQ regarding this one.

The final word

Toyota and Lexus are not content with merely renewing their sports lineup. They are reaffirming their commitment to heritage, innovation and pure driving. With the GR GT and GR GT3 and the Lexus LFA concept, they aim to make tradition and advanced technology coexist to shape exciting and meaningful cars.

