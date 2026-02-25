The next-generation Lexus IS, due in 2027, may become an all-electric affair, according to a report by Japanese outlet BestCarWeb.

The next iteration of the performance sedan will reportedly sit on a new, EV-dedicated platform, which could deliver up to 1,000 km of range on the more-generous WLTP cycle. That would work out to roughly 850 km in North America, which is still quite impressive. In terms of output, we could get close to 500 hp from the IS in its next form (in comparison, the Lexus IS 500e delivers 338 hp).

Logically, it would have to feature Lexus’ AWD via a dual-motor setup with the DIRECT4 torque-distribution system, and at least some markets would receive a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration.

We stress that Toyota has not confirmed the all-electric future of the IS, even less any specific spec details, nor anything regarding the design. On the front, however, we can probably look to Lexus’ LF-ZC concept unveiled back in 2023 as the inspiration for the next IS.