Back in January 2022, Toyota unveiled the GR GT3 concept. Since then, radio silence. The information circulating was that Toyota’s plan is to enter a race car derived from it in GT3 race events in 2026.

For that to happen, as a matter of homologation, a road-going model must already be on the market. Enter the Toyota prototypes seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

One of the camouflaged cars is designed for the road, the other for the track. Both have the same format, and the one designed for racing appears to be the same as the one that underwent its first tests two years ago - one giveaway being its immense rear wing.

| Photo: YouTube (Autogen.pl)

Those who follow this closely expect the car meant for the road to sport a Lexus logo when it launches. Again back in 2022, an executive from Toyota's luxury division had told Road & Track in 2022 that the future car could be similar to the first-generation Mercedes-AMG GT.

Further rumours have it that the engine under the hood will be a turbo V8, a powertrain that had been considered for an F variant of the LC coupé, but which ultimately never saw the light of day.

If the race car does indeed debut next year, we can expect to see these models unveiled later this year, without camouflage.

| Photo: YouTube (Autogen.pl)

| Photo: YouTube (Autogen.pl)