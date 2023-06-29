• Connor Bedard, touted as the next hockey superstar, partners with Hyundai Canada.

Last night was the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) amateur draft, live from Nashville, USA. It was the hockey world’s worst-kept secret that Connor Bedard would be selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Touted as a generational talent and can’t miss concession player, the young man is destined for a bright future, not only on the ice but off it – the consensus is here is a youngster with wonderful human qualities. Which of course makes him an excellent choice to serve ambassador for the sport - and for any company wishing to associate itself with him.

Enter Hyundai Canada, the official sponsor of the NHL in Canada. Henceforth, Connor Bedard will represent Hyundai Canada via public appearances, social media posts, advertising and more.

Hyundai's commitment to hockey-related initiatives began more than a decade ago with Hyundai Hockey Helpers. In 2022, Hyundai Canada became the official partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the NHL in Canada through a multi-year agreement. This is the company's biggest partnership in its 40-year history.

Commenting on the new partnership with Bedard, Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Canada, had this to say:

"We took our hockey involvement to the next level with the NHL and NHLPA partnership last year. Bringing one of the game’s most elite young stars on board is both an honour and a natural next step. On behalf of Hyundai Auto Canada, our customers, and our dealerships, we warmly welcome Connor to the Hyundai family, who is already an inspiration to so many already, and will inspire the next-generation of hockey fans."

As for Bedard himself, here are his two-cents’ worth: