Hyundai Canada, Genesis Canada, the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a multi-season partnership making Hyundai the official automotive partner of the NHL and NHLPA in Canada. This of course includes the luxury Genesis brand.

The new partnership launches officially next fall at the start of the 2022-2023 season. In the United States, Honda has been the official partner of the NHL in the U.S. since the 2007-2008 campaign, with Honda Canada joining the agreement for the 2014-2015 season.

For Hyundai Canada, this is a new step in its commitment to hockey. Since 2010, the Korean automaker has supported community programs that improve access to the game for youth in underrepresented, marginalized communities.

In collaboration with the NHL and NHLPA, Hyundai will continue to strengthen its connection to hockey in Canada through NHL events. This includes a prominent presence at events such as the Heritage Classic, as well as during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The agreement also includes media exposure and rights to use the NHL name and logo, as well as current and former NHL players through the NHL Players' Association and NHL Alumni Association. The partnership will also enhance shared corporate social responsibility initiatives through community engagement and joint projects.

"Hyundai has long been champion of Canada’s hockey community at the grassroots level. On behalf of Hyundai Auto Canada and our 252 dealers across the country, we are incredibly excited to expand on that, and at the highest level, as the NHL and NHLPA’s official automotive partner starting next season in Canada. At Hyundai, we’re always aiming to connect with our customers in meaningful ways, and this partnership with Canada’s premiere sports league provides us with an exceptional opportunity to engage with not only our customer base, but Canadians from coast-to-coast who share Hyundai’s love for hockey." - Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Canada

For its part, Hyundai's luxury division had this to say:

"Genesis is delighted to be the first-ever official luxury automotive brand partner of the NHL and the NHLPA. At Genesis, we believe to move forward, you must have a sincere connection with your audience and nothing connects Canadians quite like the game of hockey. We look forward to sharing this experience with customers and Canadians across the country over the coming years." - Lawrence Hamilton, executive director of Genesis Motors Canada

The National Hockey League was also very excited about this partnership. Noted Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President of North American Business Development, "This partnership with Hyundai Canada brings together our shared love of hockey and driving joy and access to our game at all levels in all communities. We can’t wait to dig in with Hyundai in the upcoming season and beyond and bring our brands to life while also elevating grassroots hockey. The NHL couldn’t ask for a better fit for our official Canadian automotive partner."

Devin Smith, the NHLPA's Senior Director of Marketing and Community Relations, added, "The Players are thrilled to be partnering with Hyundai Canada, a proven industry leader and a brand that is dedicated to supporting grassroots hockey and driving hockey across Canada. Every player has memories of hockey road trips. We are excited to work with Hyundai Canada by engaging Players in authentic storytelling from their hockey experiences through this exciting partnership."

Additional details on the agreement announced today will follow in the coming months.