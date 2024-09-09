We most often talk about new vehicles around here, but it’s always worth remembering that around half of vehicle sales in North America involves a pre-owned one.

For any buyer, one thing matters more than anything else when choosing a pre-owned model: its reliability. Yes, price is important, but a reliable model is still a top priority.

Consumer Reports magazine recently took a closer look at that, evaluating which makes and models represent the best buys on the used market. There aren't too many surprises at the top, but some of the brands in the top 10 of the ranking may surprise you.

To compile the list, the publication surveyed its members to find out what kind of problems, and above all how much trouble, they had experienced with their vehicle over the past 12 months. The group focused on owners of models from 2014-2019 model-years. In all, information on over 150,000 vehicles was gathered – a very large sample that yields solid results.

Consumer Reports averaged the reliability scores to compile its list of top brands.

Unsurprisingly, we find Lexus and Toyota in the top two places. And not too surprisingly, Mazda came in third, given its recent track record for vehicle reliability.

2014 Lexus NX | Photo: Lexus

Here is the list of the 10 most reliable brands for the years under review. The score is based on a possible 100 points.

• Lexus: 75

• Toyota : 72

• Mazda : 59

• Acura : 57

• Honda : 55

• Buick : 47

• BMW : 46

• Subaru : 46

• Nissan : 45

• Mercedes-Benz: 43

The survey focused on 20 potential problem areas, ranging from minor issues such as broken interior trim to major problems such as battery replacements with electric vehicles, or engine repairs after the warranty period has expired.

As to why Japanese brands dominate the top of the rankings, Consumer Reports explains that, historically, Japanese manufacturers have tended to be more conservative when it comes to change, so mechanical components found in their vehicle tend to be tested, tried and proven. Companies more apt to introduce newer systems on a regular basis tend to run into more trouble on that front. There’s a price to pay for innovation, it seems.

It will be interesting to see the results of this study in a few years' time, as even Toyota has experienced problems with its more recent vehicles equipped with new mechanical systems. Just think of the 100,000 engines the company will be replacing with the Tundra pickup and Lexus GX.

The study is worth what it's worth, but let's just say that the presence of the same brands at the top is a guarantee of quality that doesn't lie.