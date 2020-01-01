Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Coronavirus and Production Hiccups: Ford Discovers a New Reality

On Tuesday of this week, and again on Wednesday evening, Ford was forced to briefly shut down production at its Chicago plant after two workers at the nearby SHO Center tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the first known incident at Ford since the automaker resumed production at most of its North American assembly plants on Monday, and it highlights a new reality. Production will not go back to normal as long as the coronavirus is around. In order to avoid permanent shutdowns, we can count on seeing temporary closures as cases occur here and there. This time is was Ford, but it could be Honda, General Motors or Toyota tomorrow.

The SHO Center, named after the Taurus SHO sedan that was previously assembled in Chicago, sits about a kilometre from Ford’s main Chicago assembly plant. Workers at the centre prepare parts for the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Inside the Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 18
Photo: Ford
Inside the Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 18

Both of the employees who tested positive had registered normal body temperatures and passed the daily health check process. It’s not known at this time how Ford learned they were sick or where they were tested for the virus.

“The safety of our work force is our top priority. When two employees who returned to work this week tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. We also thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the work area, the equipment, and the entire route the crew members were able to take. The work is now back to normal.”

- Statement by Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker

She explained as well that the employees did not contract the virus during their working hours. Ford had previously advised that it would offer testing to employees with symptoms in metropolitan areas, including Chicago, where it has assembly plants.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenerg said his group was keeping the situation under close watch. “We continue to monitor intensely the implementation of health and safety protocols to protect our members, their families and the community.”

You May Also Like

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

For the second time in a few weeks, production of the next-generation 2021 Ford F-150 has been pushed back. The same applies for the date on which pre-orders...

Ford To Restart its North American Factories on May 18

Ford To Restart its North American Factories on May 18

Like Ford and the FCA Group, Ford will also restart North American operations on May 18. As elsewhere, the recovery will be gradual and accompanied by health...

New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

Production of the new Ford F-150 is delayed, but the model should still show up before the end of the year. Ford has postponed the start of assembly by six w...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Stew Hansen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, in Iowa
Dealerships Could Run Out of Pickup Trucks th...
Article
Hyundai Canada Offers Dealer Invoice Pricing ...
Article
Coronavirus: Park your Car in the Hot Sun thi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 