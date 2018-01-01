Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Large-Scale Production of Ventilators Underway at General Motors

General Motors announced this week that large-scale production of ventilators at its refitted parts plant is now underway. The life-saving units will help patients with severe complications brought on by COVID-19. The auto giant expects to deliver the first units to the U.S. government later this month.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded General Motors a $489.4 million contract to build 30,000 ventilators by the end of August.

GM is making the ventilators in collaboration with Ventec Life Systems, and says it will be able to deliver 600 units before April is out.

The company added that it expects to have 15,000 units built by the end of June, and is on target to fulfill the full order by the end of August.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Production of the ventilators is underway at GM
Photo: General Motors
Production of the ventilators is underway at GM

The news was greeted warmly by the Trump Administration, which just a couple of weeks ago had accused the automaker of dragging its feet in developing a ventilator it could build at scale.

President Donald Trump criticized GM CEO Mary Barra for having taken too long to start building the ventilator. At the time, sources familiar with the case told Bloomberg that the company and Ventec were waiting for certain information from the U.S. government, for instance how many ventilators they would be required to make. HHS later awarded GM the first government contract to manufacture ventilators.

General Motors succeeded in retrofitting one of its automotive parts plants to be able to produce ventilators in just one month, which is an impressive feat.

Ventilators built at the GM parts plant in Kokomo
Photo: General Motors
Ventilators built at the GM parts plant in Kokomo

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: GM Revises Scheduling for Model Updates

Coronavirus: GM Revises Scheduling for Model Updates

The coronavirus pandemic has forced GM to review its schedule for product updates. The unpredictable duration and severity of the crisis is compelling autom...

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Furth...

Ford has announced its North American plants will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus. To the surprise of no one, the March 30 date ori...

Coronavirus: More Assembly Plants Going Idle in North America

Coronavirus: More Assembly Plants Going Idle in North Ame...

Several more automakers have announced they are shutting down production at North American assembly plants in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Most of t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia Stinger
More power for the 2021 Kia Stinger
Article
2020 Jeep Compass
FCA Recalling Half a Million Vehicles Over Wi...
Article
1940 Oldsmobile Series 60 convertible
Top 10 Vehicles That Made their Debut at the ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 