Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

GM, Others Cancel Planned In-Person Events at Consumer Electronics Show Next Month

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Several companies announced on Thursday that they were cancelling plans to participate in person in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was scheduled to give a Jan. 5 keynote speech at the annual event, but the auto giant issued a statement explaining that the company has “decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES 2022 in January.” It did go on to say that the planned unveiling of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and other products on January 5th will go on – though, presumably, virtually. Barra’s keynote speech will be given virtually as well.

Other companies that confirmed on Thursday they are veering away in part or in total from in-person events include Google and its autonomous-drive company Waymo, TikTok and Intel. They join Amazon, Twitter, Lenovo and AT & T, who had already made the decision to pull out.

For now, CES organizers say the show will still happen in the flesh as scheduled between January 5th and 8th, with “strong safety measures in place.” It says 42 exhibitors have pulled out in the past week, but that they account up only 7 percent of the allocated floor space, and that the vast majority of exhibitors still plan to be on-site.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

You May Also Like

GM to Showcase Electrified Models at the Upcoming CES

GM to Showcase Electrified Models at the Upcoming CES

GM is set to present one or more electrified models and new technologies at the next CES. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will take place in Las V...

The Electric Silverado Pickup Will Debut at CES in Las Vegas in January

The Electric Silverado Pickup Will Debut at CES in Las Ve...

General Motors announces it will unveil the electric version of its Silverado pickup truck at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, to be in e...

Chevrolet Bolt: Production Delayed Until End of February, Sales Halted

Chevrolet Bolt: Production Delayed Until End of February,...

Once again, Chevrolet is having to push back resumption of production of its 2022 Bolt EV and EUV models. This time, the automaker is hoping to restart produ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
C8 Corvettes at GM's Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky
At Least 122 C8 Corvettes Wrecked by Recent U...
Article
Audi RS 3
Audi Canada Confirms TT RS and RS 3 Won’t Be ...
Article
2022 Acura MDX Type S
2022 Acura MDX Type S Gets $79,000 Starting P...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 