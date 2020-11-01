Last January, General Motors (GM) launched the BrightDrop commercial division with great fanfare, dedicated to developing a crop of new, all-electric delivery vehicles.

Two models were announced at that time, if you recall: an automated platform for businesses (EP1) and a commercial van, the EV600. Built on the company's Ultium platform, that van is expected by the end of this year with a promised range of around 400 km. The distribution giant FedEx Express will be the first customer for the EV600 model.

Photo: General Motors The Brightdrop EV600 with FedEx badging

Yesterday, GM CEO Mary Barra announced two new electrified commercial vehicles. The first will be a full-size van to come out of the Chevrolet division. The other EV planned is a mid-size truck using both the Ultium platform and the Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell.

“We will have electric solutions for almost any hauling or towing task you can imagine. Both will complement BrightDrop and keep our commercial fleet market share growing. We will share more details about these products as we move forward.” - Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

That's in line with the White House's just-announced plan to have U.S. automakers selling electrified vehicles by 2030. The target for passenger vehicles is for electrified vehicle to account for 50 percent of sales by that year; but the Biden administration is also laying out a plan for commercial vehicles, with targets to be met starting in 2027.

Clearly, GM is doing what it can to get out ahead of the wave.