The electric market is undergoing significant change, and German start-up DeepDrive, supported by BMW and Volkswagen, is making its mark amid the rise in popularity of plug-in hybrid vehicles with range extenders.

Faced with uncertainties surrounding the sales of all-electric vehicles, automakers are increasingly opting for flexible and more affordable solutions for consumers.

Light, compact and ultra-efficient motors

DeepDrive has developed a patented dual-rotor electric motor, as well as in-wheel motors. These technologies address a pressing need for compact and efficient motors, as hybrid vehicles do not have the space to accommodate large electric motors.

And according to Felix Pörnbacher, co-CEO of DeepDrive, "This is where our technology shines."

Independent tests showed that DeepDrive motors are more powerful, more durable, less expensive and more efficient than those of the competition. The company plans a small-scale launch as early as 2026, followed by large-scale production by 2028-2029.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Flexibility that appeals to major manufacturers

The interest is such that 8 of the 10 largest global automakers are already collaborating with DeepDrive - including BMW, which has been testing its prototypes since summer 2024. For Pörnbacher, the trend is not towards abandoning EVs, but towards a dual-track strategy: “Everyone still wants to talk about 100-percent electric vehicles. But they also want to reduce risks by focusing on platforms compatible with several types of powertrains.”

A strong partner ecosystem

In addition to BMW, Continental will integrate its braking systems into DeepDrive's in-wheel motors, creating an innovative motor-brake module. The Leitmotif firm, close to Volkswagen, invested $15 million USD in 2024, confirming the German auto industry's faith in the technology.

A breakthrough to be showcased in Munich

DeepDrive will unveil a new range of products for alternative powertrains in September at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. While details remain confidential, the company appears poised to play a strategic role in the global automotive energy transition.