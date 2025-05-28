You may have already seen the video of the delivery truck exploding in a residential neighborhood in Illinois; but if you haven’t, know that it’s pretty dramatic.

The explosion was caught on video by a nearby home security camera in the municipality of Addison, just west of Chicago. The incident occurred over the past weekend. In the footage, the vehicle can be seen driving down a residential street when it suddenly explodes, sending debris everywhere.

In the aftermath, the truck's cargo area is essentially gone, its contents scattered across a city block or two. Four homes sustained damage.

Incredibly, the driver survived the explosion, and in fact escaped with minor injuries, which is truly unbelievable. The force of the explosion had blown the cab off, sending it crashing into a nearby house.

The cause of the explosion was a leak from a propane tank in the truck.

If nothing else, this serves as a reminder why authorities prohibit transporting hazardous materials in certain areas. That includes residential neighborhoods like this one, but also tunnels used by vehicle traffic. Inside one of those, an explosion of this force would have caused enormous damage.