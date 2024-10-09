Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A Porsche Cayenne Minivan for Mark Zuckerberg

The modified Porsche Cayenne belonging to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan | Photo: Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg)
Daniel Rufiange
 Zuckerberg also had a Porsche 911 GT3 customized.

For the man who has everything, there’s this. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, billionaire many, many times over, went out and had a custom vehicle made: a Porsche Cayenne van.

The project arose after Zuckerberg’s wife, Pricilla Chan, mentioned she wanted a minivan. The entrepreneur teamed up with Los Angeles-based West Coast Customs to modify a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT into a minivan.

And yes, the vehicle is equipped with power sliding doors.

Clearly, it will be easy to spot on the road, because of course Porsche doesn't offer anything resembling a minivan. As it happens, however, the German automaker did produce a concept back in 2020 called the Porsche Vision Renndienst, a family vehicle able to accommodate up to six occupants.

The Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, 2020
The Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, 2020 | Photo: Porsche
The modified Porsche Cayenne
The modified Porsche Cayenne | Photo: Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg)

That prototype is unique, but it doesn't look like a stretched-out Cayenne.

This isn't Mark Zuckerberg's first “unusual” gift for his wife. Earlier this summer, in a move deemed strange by some, he commissioned a two-metre garden statue... in the effigy of his wife. Compared to that, a Porsche minivan might seem almost… ordinary.

Meanwhile, the multi-billionaire also asked West Coast Customs to customize a Porsche GT3 Touring in the same slate-gray colour.
Now there’s a pair of vehicles that won't go unnoticed in the driveway.

The modified Porsche Cayenne and GT3 Touring
The modified Porsche Cayenne and GT3 Touring | Photo: Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg)
The modified Porsche Cayenne and GT3 Touring
The modified Porsche Cayenne and GT3 Touring | Photo: Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg)
