Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe

At the Detroit Auto Show, Chevrolet of course had electric models to show off, but the firm also had another model to unveil. And this time, they put environmental correctness aside, at least temporarily. What they showed us runs on gas and makes a lot of noise.

More of everything
Yes, Chevrolet already markets an RST version of its Tahoe. What it adds for 2023 is a performance package, which boosts the craziness in all respects. In effect, it takes elements and capabilities already put forward with the model’s police pursuit vehicles, especially in terms of the chassis, The results could be, well, something to behold. In fact, most of the vehicle's dynamic characteristics have been calibrated by the same engineering team that produces those police versions.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, three-quarters rear
Photo: D.Rufiange
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, three-quarters rear

The Tahoe RST Performance offers more power through the use of induction and exhaust systems from Chevrolet's performance department. The 6.2L V8 engine delivers 433 hp in this version, as opposed to 420 in its original configuration. As for torque, it increases from 460 to 467 lb-ft. The block is paired with the group's 10-speed automatic transmission.

“We carefully tuned this vehicle to handle speed with a confidence and control that is immediately apparent behind the wheel,” said Dominique Lester, chief engineer.  “The pursuit-worthy driving dynamics inspire excitement and confidence on the road. We're proud to have achieved this level of ride and handling with what is a full-size SUV, thanks in large part to the calibration and performance tuning.”

As for towing capacity, it comes in at 7,600 lb.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, interior
Photo: D.Rufiange
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, interior

Inside, the new variant gets the standard Luxury Package that includes a slew of active safety features and driver amenities.

This Tahoe will be recognizable thanks to a few features, like a black RST logo on the tailgate. Onboard, the standard sport pedal set adds to the vehicle's performance feel.

Production of the model will begin in the fourth quarter of this year at GM's Arlington, Texas plant.

Pricing for Canadian versions will be announced at a later date.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, wheel
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, wheel
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, three-quarters front
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Detroit 2022: Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Becomes Model Lineup’s New Entry-Level PHEV

Detroit 2022: Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Becomes Model Line...

Stellantis’ presentations at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show included the introduction of the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe plug-in-electric on- and off-roader.

GM Recalls Nearly 500,000 Full-Size SUVs Over Seatbelt Issue

GM Recalls Nearly 500,000 Full-Size SUVs Over Seatbelt Issue

GM will recall nearly 500,000 of it 2021-2022 full-size SUVs to fix a potential problem with the third-row seat belts. These might not have a proper anchor m...

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Makes Surprise Return for 2023

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Makes Surprise Return for 2023

Dodge has announced a surprise return for 2023 of the SRT Hellcat version of its Durango SUV. Announced for 2021, the model was not expected to survive becau...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Drive: What Was...
Review
2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
Updated, Upgraded 2023 Lincoln Corsair Debuts
Article
Audi R8 V10 Performance
Audi Looks Set on Delivering Electric R8 Repl...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 