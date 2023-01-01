Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Detroit 2022: A 30th Anniversary PHEV Special Edition for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, profile
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, profile

To mark the 30th anniversary since the first Grand Cherokee appeared in 1992, Jeep has unveiled in Detroit a special edition of the 4xe plug-in hybrid variant of the model, name,d appropriately enough, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition.

It’s actually a package that can be added to the Grand Cherokee’s 4xe PHEV variant. The cost for U.S. buyers is $4,700, but Canadian pricing remains to be announced (along with date of availability).

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, front and back
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, front and back

To recap the SUV’s 4xe details: the model comes with a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder gas engine with two electric motors for an output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque; estimated range on all-electric power is 42 km. It comes standard with the 4×4 Selec-Terrain traction management system, which gives drivers the option of five terrain modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand.

Setting the 30th Anniversary Edition apart are a number of hard-to-miss elements. Outside, there are a blacked-out front fascia, black 20-inch wheels, electric blue tow hooks, special-edition badging and body-colour rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, interior
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, interior

Inside, the seats are upgraded versions of the model’s black leather-covered seats, the front seats are ventilated, and other distinct features include a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, Uconnect 5 system accessed on a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation with 3D graphics and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, three-quarters rear
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, three-quarters rear
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, badging
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition, badging

