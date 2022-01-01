Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Detroit 2022: Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Becomes Model Lineup’s New Entry-Level PHEV

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, Willys badging
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, Willys badging

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe lineup of electrified SUVs is now larger by one, with the introduction this morning of the Wrangler Willys 4xe. Overtly aimed at pleasing sentimentalists, the new variant is “heritage-inspired”, as its maker put it. It also represents the new base-level model for the Wrangler 4xe range.

“Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist, can now have it …. The debut of the new heritage-inspired 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe pairs 49 MPGe, 470 lb.-ft. of torque with unmatched Jeep capability, a 2.72:1 4WD low range ratio, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and a new entry price point to the 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe lineup, which continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America.”

- Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America

The model is identifiable by the “Willys” decal on the hood, and of course it being a 4xe electric vehicle it also gets the signature Electric Blue trim, as well as an “Electric 4-Wheel Drive” decal on the swing gate.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, three-quarters front
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, three-quarters front

Making this Willys go is a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.0L turbocharged I-4 along with an engine-mounted motor generator unit, with total output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Note also the transmission-mounted motor generator integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission.

All-electric range is forecast at 21 miles (just under 34 km). Drivers can choose from Hybrid, Electric and eSave modes to suit their needs of the moment. The latter mode favours use of the engine to save charge for later use when desired.

We also find the Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system, 30 inches (76 cm) of water fording, the  Dana 44 axles and LT255/75R17C mud-terrain tires. The Wrangler Willys comes out of the factory with 10.1 inches (25.6 cm) of ground clearance to offer adventurous off-roaders.

Other standard elements include LED headlamps and fog lamps, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, all-weather floor mats, rear limited-slip differential, rock rails, black grille and 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, interior
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, interior

Buyers can option in a Sun and Screen Package, featuring the class-exclusive Sky One-Touch Power-Top and the Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen.

Jeep is taking orders on the 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe as of today, and promises deliveries starting late this year. Pricing in the U.S. has been set at $53,995, before transport and prep fees. We’ll update you here when we know official pricing for Canada.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, front
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, front
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, rear
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, rear
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, doors off
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, doors off
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, electric blue trim
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, electric blue trim
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, 4xe badging
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, 4xe badging

