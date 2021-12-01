Detroit Auto Show: Organizers Aiming for September 2022

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), a Detroit show that by tradition kicked off the American car show circuit in January of every year, has had a rough go of it the past three years. In fact it hasn’t taken place in that time. The last Detroit Auto Show, as it’s also known, took place in early 2019.

You’ll likely recall that in a bit of unfortunate timing, organizers announced in July 2018 that the show was moving on the calendar to the month of June as of 2020. Before that could happen the novel coronavirus made its appearance, of course, and that was that. There was no show in 2020, and only a smaller event called Motor Bella in September of 2021.

Now, organizers are aiming for September 2022 for the next edition of the Detroit show. The plan is to move the event to the Huntingdon Place convention center in Detroit, but with both indoor and outdoor displays planned for other locations in the downtown area.

Confirmation of the new dates came yesterday from Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which is the organization behind the NAIAS, on the occasion of the NACTOY organization presenting its annual awards for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year. Those awards have traditionally been announced at the Detroit Auto Show.

