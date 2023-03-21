2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - Burning rubber Photo: Dodge

Dodge presents the latest special edition of its Challenger coupe, the SRT Demon 170.

The car will offer up a devilish 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque, maximally.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be offered in a limited edition of 300 units in Canada.

There’s been much made of the fact that the Dodge Challenger is in its last year on the market. To celebrate in style, the company has prepared a series of models, seven in fact, aimed at closing the books on this modern muscle car in spectacular fashion.

The last of the Last Call series was presented yesterday. Unsurprisingly, it is the most powerful muscle car in history with a maximum output of 1,025 hp at 6500 RPM; torque can reach 945 lb-ft at 4200 RPM. These figures are possible with E85 (Ethanol) gasoline. Otherwise, with premium gasoline, output is 900 hp and 810 lb-ft of torque.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - Engine Photo: Dodge

The outrageous numbers come courtesy a reworked version of the company’s 6.2L supercharged V8 engine. This famous Hellcat engine is also retiring after this year.

With maximum power at hand, the 0-100 km/h time is unreal: 1.66 seconds. G-forces are slightly higher than 2.0, which is unheard of in a production car, needless to say.

We'll spare you the endless list of modifications that have been made to mechanical components to permit such a beast. Except for two notable examples: the rear axle housing is 53-percent stiffer to handle the stress under acceleration, and the rear suspension has been revised to provide a larger road-contact surface, once again to keep the car on the straight and narrow.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - Front Photo: Dodge

A wider body (Widebody), better brakes, stronger parts - engineers rethought everything. In fact, everything has been redesigned to create this collector's model. Even the weight has been reduced, by a whopping 157 lb.

“To celebrate the end of the HEMI muscle-car era, we pulled off all the governors to reach a new level, a new benchmark of ‘factory-crazy’ production car performance,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “In 2015, Dodge shocked the world with the 707 horsepower Hellcat. Then in 2018 we did it with the 840 horsepower Demon, and now we are doing it again with the 1,025 horsepower Demon 170.”

Dodge will produce 3,300 units of the special edition, 3,000 of them for the American market and 300 for Canada.

After that, it will be time to move on. The Challenger's run has been extraordinary and Dodge leaves us with several collector's versions. The model has had its day, however.