Makers of the upcoming 2025 Dodge charger recently shared a few new images of the model. This is a car that’s much anticipated and also long anticipated, since it’s been talked about for years now. Now we finally know when the company will debut the production model: on March 5th.

In fact, Dodge has been talking about this vehicle ever since it announced that it would end production of the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe, in favour of a single new all-electric model.

Not long after that, in 2022, the Charger Daytona concept started appearing at auto shows everywhere.

2025 Dodge Charger black Photo: Dodge

The new Charger was originally supposed to debut as a 2024 model, but now it seems the vehicle will arrive this year, but as a 2025 vintage.

The model represents the future of the brand, said Matt McAlear, senior VP of sales and marketing for the Dodge and SRT brands, in an interview with J. D. Power in Las Vegas.

This is the “next generation of muscle,” explained McAlear. He added that “We're not looking for the most efficient drag coefficient or the best fuel economy rating. We do, however, want to set a new standard.”

We know the model will be offered with a 6-cylinder engine, but the performance version will be all-electric. A variant with almost 600 hp is expected.

And the electric model promises to be noisy, like a gasoline version, thanks to a 126-decibel electronic sound that will be transmitted through an amplifier, among other things. Dodge refers to the Fratzonic exhaust system.

At launch, we should find a car offering three performance levels, but eventually six variants offering different capabilities could join the offering.

Of course, we'll be learning a lot more - we hope - on March 5. We’re not expecting to be shocked. Aesthetically, apart from the wheels, mirrors and a few details here and there, the production model should be identical to what we've seen recently.