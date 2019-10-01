Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Dodge Charger Pricing Announced for Canada: From $38,395 to $103,545

FCA announces Canadian pricing for the 2021 Dodge Charger lineup.

Yesterday FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) announced the price range of its Dodge Durango model for 2021. Today, we learn what it will cost Canadian muscle car lovers to get a 2021 Dodge Charger.

Rest assured, we won't be going through each FCA product individually, but as with the Durango, there are noteworthy changes for the Charger next year. And that means a major price difference at the top of the model’s hierarchy.

This difference is due to the arrival of a Redeye version in the product lineup. For those not yet familiar with this name, it refers to the most-powerful version of the Hellcat engine. Specifically, in this case, the supercharged 6.2L V8 spits out 797 hp at 6,300 RPM, while the maximum torque attainable is 707 lb-ft at 4,500 RPM.

Mechanical modifications to this version include an improved torque converter. Torque multiplication is 18 percent greater than that of the regular Charger SRT Hellcat.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, front
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, front

The engine also benefits from 25 redesigned components, including a larger compressor, reinforced connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system.
 
The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye receives a body wider by 8.8 cm, thus it gets the Widebody designation. Its tires are also thus wider; the tires included are Pirelli 305/35ZR20 models.
 
Modifications to the front grille and hood air intake also ensure that the Redeye engine sitting between the front wheels gets all the oxygen it needs for maximum performance.

In short, it's a certifiably crazy machine being offered here, which explains the asking price of over $100,000. Note that transportation and preparation fees of $2,595 must be added to Hellcat variants. For all other variants in the range, theses fees are set at $1,895.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, from above
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, from above

Here's what the rest of the offer for the 2021 Charger 2021 looks like:

Charger SXT - $38,395
Charger SXT AWD - $43,795
Charger GT - $41,495
Charger GT AWD - $44,695
Charger R/T - $44,395
Charger Scat Pack 392 - $52,995
Charger Scat Pack 392 Widebody - $60,995
Charge SRT Hellcat Widebody - $85,545
Charge SRT Hellcat Redeye - $103,545

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, rear
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, rear
Photos:Dodge
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye pictures
