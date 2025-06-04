If there's one problem you never want to see with a vehicle, it's unintended acceleration. That’s when the vehicle you’re driving decides to accelerate even though you're not pressing the accelerator pedal.

As reported to Edmunds, some owners have filed complaints regarding this issue with their Dodge Charger EV. A test car being driven by journalists with the outlet experienced the same problem, with one reporting a completely unexplained unintended acceleration.

| Photo: YouTube (Edmunds)

In that case, a number of warning lights appeared on the dashboard, as well as an indication that the car was entering "low power" mode, which seems to be a setting that allows the car to be driven slowly in the event of a major malfunction. When pressing the accelerator pedal, acceleration was very slow, according to Edmunds.

The problem was that when lifting off the accelerator pedal, instead of slowing down due to regenerative braking, the car continued to accelerate at a rate of around one mile per hour per second.

The incident was filmed and clearly see what happens when the problem occurs. To slow down, the driver had to apply the brakes with more pressure than usual. And, upon releasing the brake, the car continued to accelerate up to 70 km/h, with no action on the accelerator pedal.

The problem disappeared after the driver parked the car, left it and then got back in.

Software issue?

Clearly, this points to a software issue, but it remains concerning.

Motor1 contacted Stellantis regarding the issue but received only a terse response that didn't really address the situation experienced by the Edmunds team and certain owners.