Just a week after announcing it’s discontinuing the base R/T version of the Charger Daytona EV, Dodge confirms it's pushing back the arrival of the sedan variant of the model.

The four-door version is now expected to arrive as a 2026 model in the second half of 2025, rather than the first half of this year, as was initially planned.

That means it will launch around the same time as the Charger equipped with the company's Hurricane 6-cylinder engine.

Dodge Charger EV (four-door) | Photo: Dodge

For now, only the 670-hp Scat Pack coupe version is available. A new Track package is on the menu, which adds upgraded Brembo brakes with 6-piston red calipers at the front and four at the rear. The package also includes adaptive dampers, track session recorder, more supportive sport seats and a black spoiler.

Two other appearance packages will be added for 2026, one of which applies double stripes to the body. All of this is announced for now, but we'll have to see once the 2026 models are about to hit dealerships.

Dodge faces a significant challenge with its Charger Daytona, which has to win over a clientele that thrives on gas engines, their smell and the driving sensations they offer. This is why naturally aspirated engine versions will also be offered, in the hope that customers will eventually warm to electric.