Charger Marks 60th Birthday with Purple Haze

As the Dodge Charger, one of the first and greatest of the muscle cars, turns a venerable 60 (!), Stellantis is adding to the model offering a touch of late-60s nostalgia, in the form of a new Purple Haze exterior colour. The new hue is offered as a limited edition and it is exclusive to the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup.

Canadian consumers can, for a time, get their Purple Haze for the tidy sum of $795 CAD.

Well, you might be thinking, adding a mere extra colour to the palette seems like a pale gesture, even if it does have Hendrix-ian charm. Dodge has a reply, explaining that “in the full-size car segment, color choice is nearly three times more important than the industry average. On Dodge Charger, it’s a top-three purchase driver.”

The Purple Haze-coloured 2027 Dodge Charger will be officially unveiled at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals event in Pennsylvania, on from July 10th to 12th.

| Photo: Dodge

A 60s-inspired colour

The Charger was first introduced in 1966 during the heady early days of the muscle car era. A few years later, the “High Impact” colour series was born, and it came to be closely associated to the model and to its era.

“We know Dodge muscle-car customers don’t just want to blend in, they want to stand out, just like Charger owners have since 1966. Purple Haze is more than a color, it cranks up 60 years of Charger attitude, delivering a bold, factory-exclusive statement that’s every bit as formidable as the performance behind it.” — Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO

In the Always Worth Mentioning department: The Dodge Charger is assembled in Windsor, Ontario, in both its gasoline and electric versions.