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Charger Marks 60th Birthday with Purple Haze

The Dodge Charger, decked in Purple Haze | Photo: Dodge
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Germain Goyer
 The Charger was first introduced in 1966 during the early wave of the muscle car era.

As the Dodge Charger, one of the first and greatest of the muscle cars, turns a venerable 60 (!), Stellantis is adding to the model offering a touch of late-60s nostalgia, in the form of a new Purple Haze exterior colour.  The new hue is offered as a limited edition and it is exclusive to the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup.

Canadian consumers can, for a time, get their Purple Haze for the tidy sum of $795 CAD.

Well, you might be thinking, adding a mere extra colour to the palette seems like a pale gesture, even if it does have Hendrix-ian charm. Dodge has a reply, explaining that “in the full-size car segment, color choice is nearly three times more important than the industry average. On Dodge Charger, it’s a top-three purchase driver.”

The Purple Haze-coloured 2027 Dodge Charger will be officially unveiled at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals event in Pennsylvania, on from July 10th to 12th.

| Photo: Dodge

A 60s-inspired colour
The Charger was first introduced in 1966 during the heady early days of the muscle car era. A few years later, the “High Impact” colour series was born, and it came to be closely associated to the model and to its era.

“We know Dodge muscle-car customers don’t just want to blend in, they want to stand out, just like Charger owners have since 1966. Purple Haze is more than a color, it cranks up 60 years of Charger attitude, delivering a bold, factory-exclusive statement that’s every bit as formidable as the performance behind it.”

— Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO

In the Always Worth Mentioning department: The Dodge Charger is assembled in Windsor, Ontario, in both its gasoline and electric versions.

Germain Goyer
Germain Goyer
Automotive expert
Germain Goyer is an automotive journalist with over ten years of experience. He is a contributor to L'Annuel de l'automobile and AutoMédia magazine and hosts the weekly segment "Aujourd'hui dans ma Grosse Brune." He also contributes to the family business, Autos-Suggestions.

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