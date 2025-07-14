The U.S. administration’s import tariffs haven’t devastated the auto industry just yet, but their effects are increasingly being felt. The latest announcement directly linked to Donald Trump’s trade war comes from Stellantis, which is delaying production of the 2026 Dodge Hornet SUV. The manufacturer says it wants to take time to evaluate the effects of U.S. tariff policies.

Why the Hornet? Because it is assembled in Naples, Italy. It is therefore subject to a 25-percent customs duty on entering the U.S. The adjusted (anticipated) cost makes it no longer viable to offer the Hornet, especially since its initial price was already considered high.

This isn't the first change Stellantis has made to its product lineup due to tariffs. The base R/T version of the Charger Daytona was also sacrificed for the 2026 model-year.

| Photo: Dodge

Dodge sold 20,559 Hornets in the U.S. in 2024, its first full year on the market. Deliveries then fell by 52 percent during the first half of 2025, with a 64 percent drop during the second quarter, with only 1,539 vehicles sold.

Given those numbers, some might say suspending its production is a wise move in and of itself, but more seriously, this latest consequence of the tariff war launched by President Trump is another sign of how much the industry is affected by it.

And if nothing changes, we can surely expect more of this type of announcement in the coming weeks and months. Behind the scenes, automakers are telling us how unsustainable the situation is in the long term. The coming months and years may be make or break for some.