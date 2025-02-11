The return of Dodge's legendary V8 HEMI seems more possible by the day. Since the departure of Carlos Tavares, the brand appears to be reconsidering its position on 8-cylinder engines. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear recently told The Drive that “the V8 is no longer a dirty word within the company”.

For all the noise about the return of the engine, several hurdles remain. The 5.7L, 6.2L and 6.4L engines are showing their age, and environmental standards could complicate their comeback. McAlear acknowledged that the Trump administration could ease regulations, but he added that a four-year presidency isn't enough time to develop an entirely new engine.

The HEMI 392 engine | Photo: Stellantis

From Mexico to Michigan

However, according to Mopar Insiders, a reliable source has confirmed that Stellantis plans to relaunch production of the 5.7-liter HEMI, moving its assembly from Mexico to Dundee, Michigan. This engine could once again power the Dodge Durango and Ram 1500.

Charger Daytona fails to impress, but Hornet GLH arrives

The HEMI talk is picking up at the same time as Dodge faces a mixed reception to its electric Charger Daytona muscle car. Its high price has put off enthusiasts, and some dealers are already offering it at a discount of $10,000 below MSRP.



The Dodge Hornet GLH concept | Photo: Dodge

At the same time, the brand confirms production of the Dodge Hornet GLH, based on the concept of the same name. This more aggressive version features unique graphics, a dual exhaust and 20-inch wheels.

An uncertain but promising future

McAlear is looking to reassure: “We're just getting started. We're going to have fun.” While there are still some unknowns about the return of the HEMI, one thing is certain: Dodge is not definitively turning the page on the V8, and muscle car enthusiasts can remain hopeful.