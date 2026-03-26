2026 Dodge Durango Adds Muscle with 6.4L HEMI Engine

The already muscular Dodge Durango piles on more power for 2026 with the addition, in the mid-range R/T model, of a 6.4L HEMI engine in lieu of the 5.7L HEMI mill.

Powertrain of the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T

Stellantis has made much of its wish to get more fully back into big engines, declaring that it wants to build over 100,000 HEMI engines in 2026. The Durango, still a strong seller for the brand even though it’s barely changed in 15 years, will help it get there - particularly now that the old 5.7L HEMI is making way for this new 6.4L unit in the R/T version. In so doing, output grows considerably, from 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque to 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed auto.

That will translate into a much quicker hop from a stop to 100 km/h: instead of 6.2 seconds, you can, theoretically, do it in 4.4 seconds.

Dodge also says towing capacity remains the same, as 8,700 lb (3,946 kg).

The company is also giving what it officially calls the 2026 Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition performance suspension with adaptive shocks, Brembo brakes (6-piston calipers in front, 4-piston jobs in back), an electronic limited-slip rear differential and even SRT drive modes.

| Photo: Dodge

Design of the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T

In terms of visual traits for this R/T, look for the 392 badging on the flanks, silver accents and a unique rear spoiler, as well as Pirelli Scorpion tires on the model’s 2-inch wheels. There’s also a unique Machine Green colour choice for the exterior.

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge

Interior of the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T

This version comes with captain’s chairs for the second row, as well as heated and ventilated front seats. All seats are covered in Nappa leather. There are two available packages that can darken the mood inside (Blacktop) or move it upscale (Premium). With the latter, buyers get a 19-speaker premium Harmon Kardon audio system, suede headliner, leather on the dash and doors, carbon-fibres accents, power sunroof, upgraded brake discs, additional drive-assist systems and a towing package.

2026 Dodge Durango R/T pricing in Canada

Nothing yet on this front. Stellantis promises full pricing details for Canada at a later date.