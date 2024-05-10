We learned this week that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump aims to roll back dozens of environmental measures and policies adopted by the Biden administration, in order of course to reverse most, if not most, of them. Chief among his targets are current measures to encourage the spread of EVs.

The ex-president spoke at a meeting with top executives from the US oil industry. He also called on them to raise $1 billion for his presidential campaign, as reported by the Washington Post.

The Post, citing unidentified sources familiar with the meeting held last month in Florida, reported that Trump promised to end President Biden's emissions measures, designed to promote the sale of electric vehicles. He also vowed to end the Biden administration's freeze on liquefied natural gas export permits, among other measures.

Donald Trump also reportedly told attendees that the billion-dollar payout would be a very good deal for them. Those present at the meeting included executives from Venture Global and Cheniere Energy, as well as representatives from Chevron, Continental Resources, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum.

Exxon representatives said they have no details to share about the Florida meeting. The others declined media requests for comment.

The Rivian R1S | Photo: Rivian

A second Trump presidency would very likely mean a rollback of a host of Biden policies and measures, including much of the Democratic president's efforts to combat climate change.

Donald Trump has pledged, for example, to make more permits available for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and lift restrictions on drilling in the Alaskan Arctic.

We understand the political (and economic) motivations behind all this, but the energy transition will have to happen, sooner or later.