The 25 Best-Selling Vehicles in the U.S. in 2024

• As we enter the second half of the year, here's a list of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. so far in 2024.

Analyzing sales figures is always interesting, not only to show us which models are the most popular on the market, but also to show us trends, whether related to stability or change.

This week, Car and Driver shared the ranking it compiled of the 25 best-selling models so far this year in the U.S.

Some are regulars on this kind of list, others appear for the first time. Here they are in ascending order of popularity.

25 - Jeep Wrangler - 77,204 units sold

A model that remains as popular as ever. The slight redesign for 2024 hasn't changed much, however, even though sales are down 9 percent on the same period last year.

24 - Toyota Tundra - 78,454 units

Here's one that's up sharply, more precisely by 31 percent compared with 2023. This new generation of the Tundra is the one that comes closest to the American offering, and clearly, some buyers realize this.

Subaru Crosstrek | Photo: D.Boshouwers

23 - Subaru Crosstrek - 79,500 units

This model continues to make headway not only in the Subaru range, but in the industry as a whole. As a balanced product, it's hard to beat it.

22 - Kia Sportage - 79,753 units

Sales of the Sportage are stable this year among our neighbors to the south, but it's worth pointing out that last year, this model saw its results jump by 51 percent in Canada. Its position in its segment has regressed somewhat, but it remains attractive to many.

Honda Accord hybride | Photo: D.Boshouwers

21 - Honda Accord - 80,721 units

Proportionally, the Accord is twice as popular in the U.S. as in Canada, simply because more mid-size sedans are sold there than here. We're no longer talking about the car that once dominated car sales, but it retains an enviable position on the market.

20 - Subaru Outback - 81,703 units

Stable but still strong sales for the Subaru Outback, which benefited from cosmetic touch-ups in 2023, boosting its appearance a little. The all-purpose-ness of the model pays off for it.

19 - Ford Transit - 82,164 units

We’ve reported previously on how the Pro commercial division is doing rather well for Ford. Here's proof as the automaker’s van slips into the top 20 of best-selling vehicles on the market. Sales are up 28 percent compared to 2023, and among those sales are 6,301 all-electric variants (E-Transit).

Nissan Sentra | Photo: Nissan

18 - Nissan Sentra - 89,028 units

As we recently reported, the Sentra is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, as are all compact cars still on the market in North America. Sales are up 55 percent over last year. Normally, this wouldn't happen to a model in its fifth year in the same form. The reason? Take a look at car prices.

17 - Chevrolet Trax - 90,463 units

The snazzy little Trax been causing a stir since its arrival because of its combination of qualities, and that's reflected in sales. An affordable and efficient solution, with no fuss.

Hyundai Tucson | Photo: D.Boshouwers

16 - Hyundai Tucson - 92,146 units

The Kia Sportage's cousin continues to be popular, despite an 8-percent year-on-year drop in sales for the same period. The Tucson remains Hyundai's best-selling model.

15 - Subaru Forester - 92,849 units

The performance of Subaru models overall is noteworthy, with their three best-sellers making the list of 25 top-selling vehicles in 2024. The arrival of the 2025 model will only put more wind into the sales sails of the trusty Forester.

Ford Explorer ST | Photo: Ford

14 - Ford Explorer - 104,803 units

Considering all the reliability problems it has experienced since its 2020 redesign, it's surprising to find this vehicle here again.

13 - Chevrolet Equinox - 106,455 units

Here we see strong, stable sales for a model at the end of its run. The arrival of a new generation should enable it to hold its own, but we'll have to see what influence the electric variant has on sales of the ICE model.

12 - Jeep Grand Cherokee - 106,751 units

Even with a 15-percent drop in sales compared with the same period in 2023, the Grand Cherokee remains Stellantis' second best-selling vehicle.

Toyota Corolla | Photo: Toyota

11 - Toyota Corolla - 121,991 units

As with the Nissan Sentra, we note a significant increase in sales in 2024 to date (25 percent) for the Corolla, which remains one of the most affordable products on the market.

10 - Honda Civic - 129,788 units

It’s the Same story with the Civic, sales of which jumped 38 percent compared with 2023.

9 - Nissan Rogue - 141,160 units

The Rogue is a regular in the Top 10 of best-selling models in the U.S. - but we've already seen it higher on the list.

GMC Sierra | Photo: B.Charette

8 - GMC Sierra - 148,785 units

Sales of the Sierra range are up 4 percent over last year. The brand's image is increasingly strong, and this is reflected in sales.

7 - Toyota Camry - 155,242 units

Still a market force, the Camry will have no trouble maintaining its position with the arrival of the 2025 model, now fully hybrid.

Ram 1500 TRX | Photo: Ram

6 - Ram truck - 179,526 units

Sales of Ram’s pickup are actually down 20 percent this year. It will be very interesting to see how the public responds in the long term with the abandonment of V8 engines in the 1500 series.

5 - Honda CR-V - 196,204 units

A 20-percent jump for the CR-V compared with 2023, but incredibly, that still puts it second behind the Toyota RAV4 in the compact SUV category.

4 - Tesla Model Y - 209,000 units (estimate)

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle on the planet in 2023. It's no surprise to find it here.

Toyota RAV4 Woodland | Photo: Toyota

3 - Toyota RAV4 - 248,295 units

A stunning performance. We know the RAV4 sells well, but despite its age (generation launched for 2019), but sales of the compact SUV continue to grow – they’re up 33 percent over last year. It's on its way to 500,000 units sold for the full 2024 year.

2 - Chevrolet Silverado - 275,692 units

The Chevrolet Silverado occupies its usual second place on this list, missing out on top spot even with an increase in sales. Note that the total includes the 3,257 all-electric variants sold this year. Adding in the results for the cousin GMC Sierra (148,785), that brings us to 424,477 General Motors pickup sales, more than the current holder of the top spot, which is the…

1 - Ford F-150 - 352,406 units

The Ford representative maintains its top position despite an 8-percent drop in sales. Fortunately for Ford, sales of the electric version are going well, which helps a little to compensate.