DTM: 'A fantastic opportunity !' says Darryl O'Young

Darry O’Young, who was born in Vancouver, is looking forward to his DTM debuts in one week, in Shanghai.
Premat had a very hard crash in the first lap in Adria, where his Audi rolled several times after a contact with Maro Engel’s Mercedes. The Frenchman escaped unhurt, but his team decided not to run him in Shanghai, and he may be replaced by Edoardo Mortara, who just clinched F3 Euroseries championship this season.
Auto123.com met Darryl O’Young in Macao’s paddock, where he race the last rounds of the WTCC championship with a Chevrolet Lacetti, O’Young was looking forward to his DTM debuts in one week.
« I had a phone call from Audi only one week ago, explained O’Young to Auto123.com. I never drove the car, and I will discover everything during the free practice session in Shanghai ! It will be difficult obviously, it will be a learning week-end, but it is a fantastic opportunity and I am very happy about that !”
O’Young clinched the second place, together with Frank Biela, in an Audi R8 LMS in the Sepang 12 Hours.
|Darryl O’Young (left) with Chevrolet driver Robert Huff (photo Emmanuel Rolland)
