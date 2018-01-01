Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Jeep Gladiator Debuts in France... at 70,900 Euros

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Jeep Gladiator debuted in Canada for the 2020 model-year, and one of the first things many took note of was its high price point. If you’re wondering why you don’t see too many of them out and about in our country, there’s the explanation right there.

In France, as the model gets set to make its commercial debut, the story is likely to be very similar, though with a twist. What is that?  Its pricing is even more eye-opening there: the base Gladiator pickup comes with a sticker price of… 79,000 Euros.

It could have been even worse. As it’s classified officially as a utility vehicle, the Gladiator sidesteps a 30,000 Euro surcharge it would have been subject to (under what’s known as the Malus Ecologique in France). Otherwise, it would have had a base price of 100,900 Euros.

Currency conversions to price a vehicle are always tricky, as there are other elements to consider when determining the MSRP of a product, but straight up, as of today,70,900 Euros is equivalent to $105,957 CAD, while 100,900 Euros is $150,792 CAD.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland, profile
Photo: Jeep
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland, profile

The small silver lining for French motorists is that the version offered to them is well-equipped. The Overland Launch Edition comes with leather upholstery, navigation and a hardtop that matches the body colour.

As a comparison, the Overland edition of the Jeep Gladiator carries an MSRP of just over $53,000 CAD in Canada. Almost exactly half…

Mechanically, our Gallic cousins are entitled to only one engine, the 3.0L V6 Diesel (turbo), which is rated at 264 hp. Its official fuel consumption rating is 9.6L/100 km in Europe.

Can the French public expect to see some on their roads? Certainly, because the price is so high that anyone who wants one probably has the deep pockets not to be scared off by it.

You May Also Like

Discounts Are Appearing for the Jeep Gladiator

Discounts Are Appearing for the Jeep Gladiator

After a strong start following the model’s launch last year, sales of the Jeep Gladiator sales have leveled off in recent months, and so we now are starting ...

Jeep Gladiator’s Launch Edition Sells Out in One Day

Jeep Gladiator’s Launch Edition Sells Out in One Day

It took just one day for Jeep to sell out all 4,190 units of the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition. The model, decked out with a few exclusive elements for the o...

The Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid Coming Soon?

The Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid Coming Soon?

There’s fresh speculation that Jeep could soon unveil a hybrid version of its Gladiator. The presentation could well take place at the Chicago Auto Show next...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T: Production Officially Underway
Article
2022 Mazda CX-5
Tweaks To Keep the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Fresh Unti...
Article
Montreal Auto Show, 2020
Decisions Coming Soon on 2022 Toronto and Mon...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video Will Set Mouths Watering
Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video W...
Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Rang...
Video
Honda Announces New Off-Road Focused TrailSport Trim Level
Honda Announces New Off-Road ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 