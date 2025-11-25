Hyundai is issuing a massive recall affecting over 85,000 Sonata sedans in North America, including 5,616 in Canada, to fix and unusual but potentially serious issue: the gas tank could swell to the point of melting, increasing the risk of fire.

The recall targets 2020-2023 Sonata models equipped with the non-hybrid 1.6L 4-cylinder turbo engine. The 2.0L hybrid versions are not affected.

The problem

According to documents filed with the NHTSA, the purge control valve in the affected vehicles may wear over time, which can allow compressed air to flow back from the turbocharger into the gas tank. By accumulating too much air, the tank can deform, swell and eventually come into contact with hot exhaust components.

In the worst-case scenario, the tank could melt and cause a fuel leak, which could lead to a fire.

2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL | Photo: Hyundai

Noises, odours, failure to start: Signs to watch for

Hyundai says that certain indicators may alert owners, such as:

• A clunking noise coming from the rear of the vehicle;

• A smell of gasoline around the car;

• The illuminated check engine light;

• The vehicle failing to start.

At the time of the recall being issued, seven fuel leak incidents had been reported in Canada and the U.S., fortunately unaccompanied by reports of collisions, injuries or fatalities.

The solution

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive an official notification. Dealerships will be required to:

• Inspect and potentially replace the faulty purge valve;

• Inspect and repair the fuel tank and adjacent components;

• Update the ECU software as a preventive measure.

Hyundai will reimburse customers who may have paid to have these repairs performed before the official announcement.