Fiat and Mazda are recalling some of their 124 Spider and MX-5 models, respectively, for a problem with the airbags.

Fiat

Fiat is recalling 15,835 units of its now-defunct 124 Spider coupe, model-years 2016-2020, because their airbags can deploy with “excessive force”. We're talking about the two main airbags, those in front of the driver and passenger. The vehicles targeted were assembled between March 31, 2016 and August 31, 2020.

In Canada, 1,583 units of the Fiat 124 Spider are affected by the campaign.

Transport Canada specifies that the recall concerns only Abarth versions of the Fiat model.

Mazda

Mazda is calling back 77,670 units of the Spider’s sister model MX-5, model-years 2016-2023. That total includes 7,274 units in Canada.

2022 Mazda MX-5 | Photo: D.Heyman

The issue

The problem is with the airbag control module software. A defect could cause the airbags to deploy inappropriately and in two phases, which does not comply with U.S. federal standards for neck injury protection, notably. Two-stage deployment could exceed protection standards, with excessive force during deployment increasing the risk of injury.

According to the recall report, Mazda, which assembled the 124 Spider, first informed Stellantis of a potential problem with the airbags in July of this year. Both companies investigated the problem before Mazda decided to issue a voluntary recall earlier this month.

Mazda and Stellantis (formerly FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)) will begin notifying affected owners in November. The notice will ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the airbag control module software updated.