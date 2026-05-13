Ongoing PTU Failures Trigger New Jeep Cherokee Recall

For owners of the previous-generation Jeep Cherokee, the promise of "Go Anywhere" capability has been replaced by a much more unsettling prospect: the risk of going somewhere—or nowhere—entirely against the driver’s will.

Both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada confirm that Stellantis has issued a fresh recall for certain 2019-2023 Jeep Cherokees due to persistent failures in the power transfer unit (PTU). The recall, which impacts 61,711 vehicles in the United States and 20,781 in Canada, addresses a defect poses a dual threat to road safety.

Take note that the recall impacts only models equipped with a two-speed PTU.

The problem

Internal failures within the PTUs can lead to an “unexpected and unrecoverable” loss of drive power at any speed, effectively leaving drivers coasting to a stop in live traffic. Just as alarming is the behaviour of the vehicle while stationary; if the PTU fails, and if the parking brake is not engaged, the vehicle can roll away even when the transmission is set to Park.

The NHTSA warns that these rollaways can occur without prior warning, creating a significant hazard for pedestrians and nearby property. Stellantis states that as of April 22, 2026, it is aware of at least one accident and one injury potentially linked to the defect.

| Photo: Jeep

A persistent issue

This is not a new headache for the brand. The PTU problem has plagued the Cherokee line for years, with a similar recall first issued in June 2020 for 2014-2017 models. Since then, the problem has evolved and expanded. Investigations in 2022 and 2023 led to further recalls, and in January 2025, another action was taken regarding improperly seated snap rings within the unit.

The solution

Despite the recurring nature of the problem — documented through 387 warranty claims and hundreds of service records — a definitive fix remains elusive.

Currently, the corrective actions for this latest recall (Transport Canada ID #2026-224) are still “under development”, according to the agency.

The company does say that while a failure can be sudden, some drivers may receive a Service 4WD message or notice unusual vibrations and noises before the PTU gives out.

On both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, Stellantis plans to notify owners in writing once a repair is finalized. In the meantime, safety experts strongly urge owners to use their parking brakes every time they exit the vehicle to mitigate the risk of a dangerous rollaway.