• Electrify America, along with its subsidiary Electrify Canada, will adopt Tesla's NACS standard for recharging EVs.

Tesla's charging ports have been at the centre of conversations in the EV sector in North America this summer. The company of course has its own type of charging connectors, what it calls the NACS (North American Charging Standard), which are not usable by EVs fitted with the CCS (Combined Charging System) ports. Recently, however, several automakers have announced they will integrate the NACS connector in their vehicles so owners can use Tesla’s network of chargers in the future.

In turn, Electrify America and its Canadian division, Electrify Canada, are going to adopt Tesla's NACS standard. The company says it will aim to integrate the NACS connector into “existing and future” charging stations by 2025.

This does not mean that Electrify America/Canada is getting rid of the CSS (Combined Charging System) it currently uses. That connector is standard with several electric vehicle manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda and Hyundai, among others. The CCS plug will continue to be available alongside the NACS connector.

However, Electrify America/Canada made no mention of the aging CHAdeMO, which it also offers in its stations. It is used by the Nissan LEAF.

Electrify Canada charging station Photo: Electrify Canada

Electrify America's support for the NACS standard is a victory for Tesla. Electrify America operates 850 charging stations and 4,000 individual chargers in the USA and Canada, making it one of the largest networks of its kind in North America. It currently has stations in 46 US states. In Canada, Electrify Canada is present in four provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Since making its NACS connector available last year, Tesla's charger has been adopted by competitors such as General Motors, Ford, Volvo, Rivian and Polestar. Other popular charging networks, including ChargePoint, EVgo and Blink, have also committed to supporting the NACS connector. In addition, standards body SAE has also declared that it will follow suit.

Electrify America & Canada President and CEO Robert Barrosa had this to say:

“Since our founding, we have focused on building an open and inclusive hyper-fast charging network to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to support industry-wide standards that increase vehicle interoperability and simplify public charging.”