• For the second time this year, Tesla is reducing the price of its Model X in Canada.

• American consumers are seeing both the Model S sedan and Model X SUV get cheaper.

• This time around, the base price of a Model X in Canada drops by $7,000; it now starts at $135,900.

Tesla has just cut the price of its two most expensive models, the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV, in the United States. In Canada, the company is doing the same, but only with the latter model.

The reduction comes shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the reductions earlier this year generated increased demand for the company’s EVs.

In Canada

The price of the Model X has been reduced by $7,000 to $135,900 for an all-wheel drive, two-motor version. The more-powerful Plaid version will now sell for $149,990, which is the same as for the Model S Plaid.

Photo: Tesla Tesla Model X - Profile

In the U.S., the Model S and X now start at $89,990 and $99,990 USD, a drop of 5.3 percent and 9.1 percent respectively. The firm lowered the prices of the Plaid versions by 4.3 percent and 8.3 percent. With both now listed at $109,990 USD, the Plaid variants of the Model S and Model X now cost $26,000 and $29,000 less than in early January.

These price reductions are surely causing some rage among those who bought a model in late 2022. It’s not uncommon for new-vehicles prices to fluctuate in the market, but we're talking significant amounts here.

In January, recall, it was the Model 3 and the Model Y that received price cuts. The latter saw its price go up in February, as the price limit for a vehicle to qualify for a discount was raised by government regulators.