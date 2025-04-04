Toyota Unveils 2026 GR Supra Final Edition

• Toyota has unveiled details of a final edition of its 2026 GR Supra.

The Toyota GR Supra made a grand return in 2019 for the 2020 model-year. Developed in collaboration with BMW (Z4), it filled a need for a dynamic sports car within the Toyota lineup.

The model never sold in big numbers, but it was lauded for its driving qualities. As the current GR Supra reaches the end of its production cycle, Toyota is putting out a final version that also serves to celebrate the history and heritage of the vehicle.

Still powered by the 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine we know that delivers 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, the GR Supra can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota

2026 GR Supra Final Edition – What’s different?

In terms of performance, the final edition gets revised chassis and suspension with a reinforced stabilizer bar, stiffer suspension arms and recalibrated electronic dampers, most notably. The brakes, supplied by Brembo, are larger to offer more control.

To improve aerodynamics, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler is installed at the rear, while winglets are present at the front and underbody bracing is added to provide better balance of aerodynamic downforce.

Even the electric power steering has had its calibrations rethought to offer a more direct feel to the driver.

Aesthetically, the exterior sports 19-inch matte black wheels, while the mirror caps are also of carbon-fibre. Inside, Alcantara leather seats bear the GR logo and are enhanced with red stitching; we also find red seat belts and a gear selector with… red accents.

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, interior | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, central console | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, seats | Photo: Toyota

The interior

The cabin still features an 8.8-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, which connects to a 12-speaker JBL audio system (which is a lot for such a small cabin). Wireless charging for smartphones is included, as is the head-up display and a host of safety and drive-assist features, such as adaptive cruise control.

The 2026 GR Supra Final Edition will be available starting in the spring of this year, with production extending until the spring of 2026.

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, front | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, in profile | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition, rear | Photo: Toyota