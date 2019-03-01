Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Only One Engine for the next Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon?

The next generation of the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Canyon combo is expected around 2022-2023. When the models come along, there could be significant changes under the hood.

According to a new report by Muscle Cars and Trucks magazine, the three existing powertrains that serve the model are all set to be cast off. While the departure the base 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (200 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque) wouldn’t constitute a surprise, not so in the case of the 3.6L V6. That engine is actually very well suited to today's GM products with its 308 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque.

The same fate would be reserved for the Duramax diesel engine, a 2.8L 4-cylinder unit delivering 186 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

According to Muscle Cars and Trucks, the next generation will inherit GM's 2.7L, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, a unit already in service in the full-size Silverado and Sierra models from Chevrolet and GMC respectively. For comparison purposes, that powerplant generates 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque working in conjunction with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

When the new-generation trucks launch, they will built on an evolution of the current architecture called 31XX-2 (versions currently on the market are mounted on the 31XX platform). The new bases will serve to harmonize the various versions of the models offered around the world, making them almost identical in all markets where they are sold, including Australia and Thailand.

Note that those currently offered worldwide also benefit from the same platform, but the advanced versions in Canada and the United States have several significant variations compared to their international counterparts.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

GMC Canyon Elevation
Photo: D.Rufiange
GMC Canyon Elevation

You May Also Like

Colorado and Canyon now available with V8 power

Colorado and Canyon now available with V8 power

GM's small pickup trucks are heading into 2009 with a slew of new or updated features. Most notable among them is the availability of the automaker's 5.3 lit...

GM Recalling 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks

GM Recalling 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks

GM is issuing a recall of 2020 pickups over a potential braking system problem. Some Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks may have been assembled with ...

Pricing announced for 2015 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon

Pricing announced for 2015 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon

General Motors of Canada today announced pricing for the all-new 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, available now at dealerships across the country.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen Restarts Production in Germany; Zw...
Article
2021 Hyundai Veloster N
A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Ve...
Article
Porsche Taycan 4S
Porche Working on a Simpler, Lower-Priced Taycan
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 