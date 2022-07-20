Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Escalade and Camaro could become sub-brands at General Motors

2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS
Photo: D.Rufiange
2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS

•    GM is reportedly considering transforming the Escalade and Camaro nameplates into sub-brands.

•    The automaker is already doing that with the Corvette - at least one new vehicle, an SUV, is planned for that name.

•    Each sub-brand would put forward a few models inspired by the identity established by the Escalade and Camaro models.

We think we see a trend at General Motors (GM). The company is adopting a clear strategy of using some of its nameplates as sub-brands, with several models and configurations being produced under the same banner. 

We know this is the case with the Corvette, with GM planning an SUV that will carry the name, and probably more models after that.

And it appears GM won't stop there. Citing a source at the automaker, Car and Driver reported that attention is now focused on two other important models within the GM universe: the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Camaro.

In the case of the Escalade, the source says that GM has long considered reinventing the Cadillac brand, but that management has apparently come to the conclusion that it makes more sense to expand use the Escalade name. So it would serve as an anchor for the sub-branch.

This could mean, for example, a smaller version of the Escalade, a three-row model that could compete with the upcoming seven-seat SUV that Porsche is preparing. That model would be sold in several key markets, such as the United States and China. There’s also talk of an Escalade designed for off-road driving, but with a stronger touch of luxury. It’s believed a fourth model is being considered, a high-end minivan that could be offered only in China. 

As for the Camaro name, the source told Car and Driver: “We did look at other successful standalone products like Silverado and Suburban but found them unsuitable for various different reasons. In our view, an additional independent lineup must be compiled from three or more distinctly different offerings under the same brand umbrella.”

The future Camaro-branded models have been tentatively defined as an all-electric 2+2 coupe and convertible, a sporty SUV (two- and four-door) and a flagship sports car. With the right, attractive electric powertrains, the Camaro could have global appeal. 

Yes, its vocation will change, but considering the results of the current model, GM has everything to gain with a strategy like this.

