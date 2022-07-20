General Motors (GM) is issuing a large-scale recall of its 2021-2022 full-size SUVs. A reflection of how many vehicles of that format the American auto giant continues to sell, nearly 500,000 models are being called in to have the problem fixed.

That problem relates to the device that secures the third-row seat belts, which might not have a proper anchor mounting and could break in an accident. Obviously, that could put the safety of third-row occupants at risk.

The following models are affected: Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. A total of 484,155 SUVs are affected.

Explained GM in its report to the NHTSA, “Operators at the supplier’s manufacturing plant may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation. In certain of these vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seatbelt buckle assembly may not have been properly formed during the manufacturing process. If the third-row seatbelt assembly is not properly riveted, it may not properly restrain occupants in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.”

The good news is that the fix is relatively simple. Technicians will inspect the rivets on the rear seatbelt buckles and replace the entire unit if the rivets are not to specifications. Dealer notices have already been distributed; owners should receive one starting in September.

We have contacted GM Canada to find out how many models are affected in Canada. We will update this news if we are provided with the information.