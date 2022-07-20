Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM Recalls Nearly 500,000 Full-Size SUVs Over Seatbelt Issue

General Motors (GM) is issuing a large-scale recall of its 2021-2022 full-size SUVs. A reflection of how many vehicles of that format the American auto giant continues to sell, nearly 500,000 models are being called in to have the problem fixed.

That problem relates to the device that secures the third-row seat belts, which might not have a proper anchor mounting and could break in an accident. Obviously, that could put the safety of third-row occupants at risk.

The following models are affected: Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. A total of 484,155 SUVs are affected.

Explained GM in its report to the NHTSA, “Operators at the supplier’s manufacturing plant may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation. In certain of these vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seatbelt buckle assembly may not have been properly formed during the manufacturing process. If the third-row seatbelt assembly is not properly riveted, it may not properly restrain occupants in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.”

Browse cars for sale available near you

Chevrolet Suburban
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Suburban

The good news is that the fix is relatively simple. Technicians will inspect the rivets on the rear seatbelt buckles and replace the entire unit if the rivets are not to specifications. Dealer notices have already been distributed; owners should receive one starting in September.

We have contacted GM Canada to find out how many models are affected in Canada. We will update this news if we are provided with the information.

Chevrolet Tahoe
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Tahoe

You May Also Like

NHTSA Looks into Airbag Issue Affecting 750,000 GM Vehicles

NHTSA Looks into Airbag Issue Affecting 750,000 GM Vehicles

NHTSA has opened an investigation into a potential problem with airbags in some 750,000 General Motors vehicles produced under the Cadillac, Chevrolet and GM...

GM Recalls 1.2M Pickups, SUVs over steering problem

GM Recalls 1.2M Pickups, SUVs over steering problem

General Motors has issued a new recall of more than 1.2 million full-size pickups and SUVs, including almost 96,000 in Canada, because of a potential power s...

GM Recalling 3.5 Million Vehicles Over Brake Issue

GM Recalling 3.5 Million Vehicles Over Brake Issue

General Motors has just announced a recall of around 3.5 million vehicles due to a problem with their braking systems. In a nutshell, the issue lies with the...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Polestar 6 EV Concept
Polestar 6 Roadster Confirmed for 2026
Article
2023 Dodge Hornet
The 2023 Dodge Hornet, Step One in the Brand’...
Article
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison
Chevrolet Busts Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 