After years of political debate and backroom negotiations, the European Union appears ready to scale back one of its most ambitious climate goals. According to several sources, Brussels is preparing to ease its 2035 deadline for a complete ban on gasoline- and diesel-engine vehicles.

This reversal follows sustained pressure from several players in the automotive industry, particularly in Germany and Italy, and despite opposition from manufacturers like Volvo and Polestar, who have continued to support the initial plan.

From total ban to a 90-percent reduction

Last week, Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party, confirmed to German daily Bild that the EU is moving from a total ban on internal combustion engines (ICEs) to a 90-percent reduction in emissions by 2035. He added that a complete ban is unlikely even for 2040; he did not specify whether a new deadline might be set.

The European Commission is expected to officially present its revised proposal later this week.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Plug-in hybrids saved just in time

"The technological ban on combustion engines has been taken off the table," stated Manfred Weber. Engines currently manufactured in Germany will thus continue to be produced and sold, as will plug-in hybrids, including those offering increased electric range.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, present at the press conference, welcomed the decision, saying he believes it finally brings genuine planning security to the European automotive industry.

Alternative fuels gain ground

As early as December, Friedrich Merz had written directly to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to request that ICE vehicles be allowed to continue after 2035. A move that, according to Brussels, was "very well received."

Even though the official text has not yet been published, the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, suggested that alternative fuels will occupy a more important place in the new regulatory framework. He specifically mentioned zero or low-emission fuels, as well as advanced biofuels, as potential compliance solutions.

North American perspective: a strong signal for the industry

Viewed from North America, this European change of course is far from insignificant. It implicitly validates what several manufacturers have been asserting for years: the 100-percent electric transition is more complex than anticipated, both industrially and in terms of social acceptance.

This European decision could also influence North American policies, where the "multi-energy" approach is clearly gaining traction.