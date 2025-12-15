Volkswagen is re-evaluating part of its electrification strategy. The German automaker is now considering integrating electric vehicles with a range extender into its offerings in North America and Europe.

This reorientation comes as growth in global demand for electric vehicles has slowed, profit margins erode and consumers hesitation about “going all-electric” persists.

Like other carmakers, VW is aware that obstacles to EV adoption remain, notably range anxiety, the still-high cost of large-capacity batteries, and the uneven presence of charging networks, especially in regions where distances are significant. Added to this are weather extremes in certain regions, which put extra pressure on the real-world performance of EV batteries.

What is a range extender?

In the face of those realities, Volkswagen is considering a new approach: a vehicle powered solely by an electric motor fed by a smaller battery, combined with a gasoline engine that only acts as a generator. In other words, the thermal engine powers only the battery and only when necessary, without ever directly driving the wheels.

An intermediate solution

This concept is not entirely new. Variants of the technology can already be found in some American carmakers’ arsenals, including Ram. According to Volkswagen, the formula could offer several advantages: reduced battery costs, increased total range and less dependence on fast-charging stations, still rare in certain regions.

The idea is being integrated starting with the design of the group’s next electric platform. However, deployment will depend on consumer response, likely vary across markets. In Europe, where charging infrastructure is denser and environmental policies are stricter, VW will probably move cautiously.

A good option for Canadians?

The potential for such technology is likely much greater in the U.S. and Canada, where mobility needs differ.

In Canada, where distances are long and winters are harsh, a range extender EV could represent an ideal compromise. The success of the defunct Chevrolet Volt is an example. Despite progress in expanding EV charging station coverage, cold weather will continue to reduce battery range - a factor that still discourages many buyers.

A hybrid system using a range extender would offer motorists the advantages of an EV without fear of range loss or frequent stops for charging. It would also be a solution adapted to regional realities: the Western and Atlantic provinces, for example, still have spottier charging station coverage than, BC, Ontario and Quebec.

Another significant advantage: cost. A smaller battery combined with a generator could significantly reduce the price of an electric vehicle, making it more accessible to consumers for whom 100-percent electric models remain financially out of reach.

Volkswagen will present the details of its new strategy in its next investment plan, expected in early 2026. Until then, the very idea of introducing a range extender into the manufacturer's electric lineup clearly illustrates the evolution of a rapidly changing market.