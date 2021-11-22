Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
F1: McLaren in contact with Sergio Perez for 2013

Martin Whitmarsh makes contacts with the Mexican driver and Carlos Slim to explore a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Simple pressure or real "plan B"? The Daily Mail reports that Lewis Hamilton is more and more close to Mercedes. Team McLaren team appears to be preparing to departure of the 2008 world champion.

The British team wants to reduce the revenues of Hamilton, while Mercedes AMG is ready to pay 74 millions Euro over three years, plus bonus for victories.

Luca di Montezemolo claimed last week that Sergio Perez is too young and in experimented to drive for Ferrari. On his end, Martin Whitmarsh praises the performance and the maturity of the Sauber driver.

Sergio Perez is reportedly free for 2013, for now, even the Ferrari Academy to which he belongs, has no option on him.
 
F1 Sergio Perez Sauber
Sergio Perez celebrating his 2nd place at Monza, with Sauber team. (Photo: Sauber F1 Team)

 

