From GMM
Peter Sauber has revealed he is happy with the performance of his Swiss formula one team so far in 2011.
After a difficult season in 2010 following BMW's withdrawal, Sauber is currently sixth in the constructors' championship behind Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Renault.
"We are well ahead of our direct rivals Toro Rosso, Force India and Williams," the team owner and boss wrote in a column for Sonntagsblick newspaper.
"I am particularly pleased that at the last race at Silverstone we were clearly ahead of Renault and on a par with Mercedes. It has paid off for us to build a car that treats the tyres gently."
Peter Sauber said the Hinwil based team is happy with its drivers Sergio Perez and Kamui Kobayashi and hinted that both will be retained.
"Kamui has grown into a good leadership role and Sergio has shown that he is not only fast but can also race very consistently. For the future, in this respect, I am very much relaxed!" he wrote.
"Overall we have done a good job this year so far even if we have a lot of untapped potential in qualifying. Our team has stabilised significantly over the past year in every respect, which is the basis for us to continue to move towards the front," said Peter Sauber.
|Photo: Sauber F1 Team
