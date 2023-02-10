• The trailer for the tenth film in the Fast and Furious series has just been released.

• Fast X will be the first of two feature films that are set to end the Fast and Furious saga.

• The plot of the film presents it as a direct sequel to the fifth installment of the series, Fast Five.

Hard to believe, but the Fast and Furious film series is over 20 years old. The first film hit screens in 2001. Twenty-two years later, on May 19 to be exact, the tenth installment hits the big screen as Fast X makes its debut.

In anticipation of that moment, the trailer has just been released, which will surely make fans want to book their tickets to be among the first to watch the latest adventure of Dominic Toretto, the main character played by Vin Diesel.

In this entry, action and twists and turns abound, surprise surprise. Dominic Toretto faces a new enemy in the form of Dante, the son of Brazilian drug lord Herman Reyes, who Toretto's team eliminated in the movie Fast Five.

Dante has spent over a decade developing a plan to avenge his father's death. Dominic Toretto's entire entourage is now in danger. The new enemy causes Dominic's family to be dispersed around the world. The central character's eight-year-old son is Dante's ultimate target.

Jason Momoa plays the villain, while an array of well-known actors feature in the cast, among them Alison Brie, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron.

As for the cars, we get a bit of everything, especially since the action takes place not only in Los Angeles.

Note that this film will not be the last of the series, but rather represents the beginning of the end. In fact, this is the first part of a story that will be told over two features. Shooting of the next chapter, the 11th in the series, is already underway.

Of course, if fans continue to flock to see the movies, characters can always come back. We saw the Hobbs and Shaw movie appear in 2019 as a close cousin to the series. It’s not impossible that we could see a similar offshoot after the presentation of the 11th installment of the series.