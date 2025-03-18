The collaboration between Mazda and Prime Video for the documentary series First to the Finish is more than just a broadcast deal. It represents a shift in the way automakers approach their communications. By choosing to partner with a streaming platform of Prime Video's stature, Mazda is making a strategic shift, moving beyond just showcasing vehicles to telling stories. Stories that, it’s hoped, will resonate with audiences, evoke emotion and build a lasting connection to the brand.

The collab comes at a time when audiovisual content, particularly of the documentary type, has taken on a prominent role in our consumption patterns. Mazda understands that to reach an increasingly large and diverse audience, you have to go where they are. And today, a significant portion of that audience is at the screens of their devices, consuming streaming content.

First to the Finish is thus more than just a showcase for the Mazda MX-5. It's an immersion into a world of passion, competition and self-improvement. The series offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the Mazda MX-5 Cup, a championship that goes beyond the sporting aspects and is a breeding ground for young racing talent.

Sally Mott, Heather Hadley and Shea Holbrook | Photo: Mazda

The series' protagonists, Shea Holbrook, Heather Hadley, Sally Mott and Westin Workman, embody the diversity and passion that drives the racing world. Holbrook brings a global vision to the challenges of racing with her experience as a driver and team owner. Hadley and Mott, meanwhile, represent the new generation of drivers determined to make their mark in what is often perceived as a male-dominated field. Workman is this year's Rookie of the Year and represents the hope of the new generation.

The series goes beyond just showing races, revealing the technical challenges, behind-the-scenes strategies and moments of doubt and joy that punctuate the lives of the drivers and their teams. It's this human dimension that makes First to the Finish so compelling. By sharing the emotions of the protagonists, Mazda aims to create a strong bond even with viewers who aren’t motorsport enthusiasts.

Mazdas on the track | Photo: Mazda

Beyond the entertainment aspect, the series is also, needless to say, a communication tool for Mazda. It highlights the brand's values of innovation, passion and going above and beyond. And by supporting young racing talent, Mazda demonstrates its commitment to human development and excellence.

The final word

First to the Finish is a bold initiative that marks a turning point in Mazda's communications methods. By partnering with Prime Video, the automaker looks set to reach a new audience and strengthen its brand image while sharing its passion for motorsports.